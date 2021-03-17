Massive coronavirus spike in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 2587; active cases jump to 15032

In a massive spike in COVID-19 cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 2,587 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking its caseload to 2,23,797.

According to an update by PMC Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,980 with eleven new fatalities.

A total of 769 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 2,03,785.

As of now, there are 15,032 active COVID-19 cases.

Pune division, which comprises civic bodies of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, as well as districts including Pune, Solapur and Satara, reported 5,268 cases during the day, which is the highest for the day across all the divisions in the state.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported as many as 23,179 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, which is the highest single-day infection count so far in 2021, a health official said.

This is the sixth-highest one-day spike of infection cases in the state since the pandemic began last year.

With these new cases, Maharashtra's overall infection count rose to 23,70,507, the official said.

With 84 deaths reported on Wednesday, the state's fatality count jumped to 53,080, the official said.

As many as 9,138 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the recovery count to 21,63,391. There are 1,52,760 active cases in the state at present.

With 1,19,973 COVID-19 tests carried out on Wednesday, the overall test count rose to 1,78,35,495.

There are 6,71,620 people in home quarantine while 6,738 are in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 23,70,507, new cases: 23,179, death toll: 53,080, discharged: 21,63,391, active cases: 1,52,760, people tested so far: 1,78,35,495.

(With PTI inputs)