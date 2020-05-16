Coronavirus in Mumbai: From allotting 1 minister for 3 wards to increasing bed capacity, here's what we know of the state govt's plans to curb COVID-19

Mumbai: With the coronavirus cases surging to 17,677 and a shocking 655 deaths in Mumbai alone, the state government has altered its strategy to fight the virus.
Accordingly, an individual minister has been assigned at least three wards to extensively organise community thermos-screening and supply of oximeters for checking the level of oxygen.
Legislators, political party workers and activists and members of social and non-government organisations are being engaged and being imparted training to check temperature and oxygen levels in the residents of densely populated areas and slums.
Nearly one lakh additional beds are also being readied to treat COVID 19 patients in the city. Further, cooperative societies are being requested to undertake thermos-screening, oxygen level, etc., among members.
The BMC issued an order late Thursday night as per which ward officers can gauge the availability of beds and accordingly facilitate admission of COVID patients. Minister of Minorities Nawab Malik said mass screening is being undertaken in various wards.
He informed that in minority dominated areas, mosques and madarsas will be used as quarantines. Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the BMC has completed surveillance of one crore, keeping aside those with comorbidity.
Even though there are various projections that coronavirus positive patients will surge to 75,000 in the city, it has not happened yet.
Nonetheless, the BMC and the state government have created facilities to cater to one lakh coronavirus patients; there are 15000 beds for mild and minor patients in dedicated Covid healthcare centres and an additional 1,000 ICU beds with ventilators in Mumbai,’’ he noted.
Tope said the jumbo facilities have been operational at Dome in Worli, while a 1,000-bed capacity facility at BKC and a 2,000-bed capacity at Goregaon Exhibition Centre will be functional soon.
In addition, similar facilities will be set up at Mulund, Dahisar and at the Worli Milk Dairy Complex. “The government has taken a crucial decision to cap the rates charged by private hospitals in Mumbai and they have been asked to spare at least 60 per cent beds for COVID patients.
They can keep reserve 30% beds for accidents, deliveries, dialysis, stroke and heart diseases but have to spare their staff and equipment to treat COVID patients. The government and the BMC will pay for the same,’’ he added.
