Coronavirus in Mumbai: From allotting 1 minister for 3 wards to increasing bed capacity, here's what we know of the state govt's plans to curb COVID-19

Mumbai: With the coronavirus cases surging to 17,677 and a shocking 655 deaths in Mumbai alone, the state government has altered its strategy to fight the virus.

Accordingly, an individual minister has been assigned at least three wards to extensively organise community thermos-screening and supply of oximeters for checking the level of oxygen.

Legislators, political party workers and activists and members of social and non-government organisations are being engaged and being imparted training to check temperature and oxygen levels in the residents of densely populated areas and slums.

Nearly one lakh additional beds are also being readied to treat COVID 19 patients in the city. Further, cooperative societies are being requested to undertake thermos-screening, oxygen level, etc., among members.

The BMC issued an order late Thursday night as per which ward officers can gauge the availability of beds and accordingly facilitate admission of COVID patients. Minister of Minorities Nawab Malik said mass screening is being undertaken in various wards.