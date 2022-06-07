Mask on! As Maharashtra reports more than 1800 COVID-19 cases, active caseload cross 8,000-mark | FP PHOTO

Maharashtra on Tuesday, recorded 1881 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 8,432. Besides, 0 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day.

878 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,39,816. The recovery rate in the state is 98.03%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

New #COVID19 positive cases 1881, ZERO DEATHS, fatality rate 1.87%, discharged 878

0NE PATIENT OF BA5 VARIANT FOUND IN PUNE. RECOVERED IN HOME ISOLATION

Progressive COVID19 cases 7896114, discharged 7739816, active 8432, deaths 147866 on June 7 in Maharashtra

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/3F74ep7mD3 — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) June 7, 2022