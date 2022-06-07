e-Paper Get App

Mask on! As Maharashtra reports more than 1800 COVID-19 cases, active caseload cross 8,000-mark

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 06:30 PM IST
article-image
Mask on! As Maharashtra reports more than 1800 COVID-19 cases, active caseload cross 8,000-mark

Maharashtra on Tuesday, recorded 1881 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 8,432. Besides, 0 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day.

878 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,39,816. The recovery rate in the state is 98.03%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

