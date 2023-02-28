Marathi Bhasha Diwas: What did Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray say?

Uddhav Thackeray to approach SC on Feb 20 after EC declares Shinde faction as 'real' Shiv Sena | FPJ

“A language that forgets caste and accommodates everyone, becomes the language of the world… all these qualities are present in Marathi. Let’s enrich the language by using it more,” said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at ‘Sahitya Gyan Yatra’ organised at Vidhan Bhavan on the occasion of Marathi Bhasha Diwas.

On the other end of the Shiv Sena spectrum, former CM Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya attended an event organised by Sthaniy Lokadhikar Samiti, an old body of the party meant for recruitment of Marathi youths in the government and private firms.

Thackeray said, “The Samiti has given respect to Marathi youths. Diwakar Raote and others worked hard to build this organisation. This is the power of the Shiv Sena; hardworking people are the real Shiv Sainiks and not those who stole the party.”

Shinde, meanwhile, said the “exchange of words keeps the language flowing and alive”. He said, “The State Government has recently accorded the status of state anthem to ‘Jai Jai Maharashtra Mazha’ written by Raja Badhe on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti. The Marathi language is 2,500 years old. In the new education policy, education can be imparted through the mother tongue.”

Shinde also assured the Legislative Assembly on Monday that a state delegation will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and request him to accord the status of classical language to Marathi. This was after NCP legislator Chhagan Bhujbal raised the issue asking details about the long pending demand.