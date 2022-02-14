Maratha Reservation: Maharashtra minister Sambhaji Raje announces fast till death

Maharashtra Minister Sambhaji Raje said that he would personally fast till death from February 26, at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, for Maratha reservation, reports from ABP Majha stated.

Raje, a descendant of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji has been agitating against the issue since last year.

Over the last few days, Raje Chhatrapati had discussed the Maratha reservation issue with many across the state.

The Supreme Court had, last year, struck down the Maharashtra law granting quota to the Maratha community in admissions and government jobs, by terming it as "unconstitutional", and held that there were no exceptional circumstances to breach the 50 per cent reservation cap set by the 1992 Mandal verdict.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 11:51 AM IST