No cold conditions in Maharashtra this week: IMD

This week, Maharashtra will likely be free from cold conditions as night temperatures are set to rise, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated.

Minimum temperatures in the state have risen to over 10 degrees Celsius during this week.

According to reports from The Indian Express, an IMD official said that cold northerly winds are not expected this week, however, there may be easterly or southeasterly winds coming in over the state.

The report also said that ethere are two western disturbances approaching northern India regions, the senior forecaster said.

As per IMD, the temperatures will rise and fluctuate between 13 degrees Celsius to 15 degrees Celsius till February 19.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 11:11 AM IST