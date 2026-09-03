Maratha Quota Protest: Parbhani Observes District-Wide Shutdown In Support Of Jarange-Patil’s Indefinite Hunger Strike — VIDEO |

The Sakal Maratha Samaj on Thursday called for a district-wide shutdown in support of Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s ongoing hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati.

According to IANS, visuals showed shops across Maharashtra’s Parbhani district shut, with normal activities coming to a halt in several areas. Thursday marks the sixth day of Patil’s indefinite hunger strike. Patil has been demanding action on Maratha reservation and the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to eligible members of the Maratha community.

Parbhani, Maharashtra: The Sakal Maratha Samaj called for a district-wide shutdown in support of Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s ongoing hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati over Maratha reservation pic.twitter.com/YRQrxJ1KDX — IANS (@ians_india) September 3, 2026

Concerns grow over Patil’s health

According to reports, Patil’s health has been deteriorating amid the ongoing hunger strike, and he reportedly vomited during the protest. Despite his worsening health, Patil remained firm on his demands and refused to undergo a medical examination on Monday.

Reports further stated that a medical team that arrived at the protest site attempted to wake Patil and sought his permission to conduct a health check-up. However, he reportedly indicated with his hand that he did not want to undergo the examination.

One of the doctors said Patil repeatedly refused to undergo the examination despite several requests to check his blood pressure and other health parameters.

Protesters block national highway

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, several Maratha protesters blocked the Dhule-Solapur National Highway at Wadigodri in support of Patil.

Visuals of the road blockade surfaced online, showing several protesters sitting and lying on the road in support of Patil. The protest disrupted vehicular movement along the stretch, with several vehicles coming to a halt and long queues of traffic seen in the visuals.

According to reports, the protesters staged the sit-in after learning that Jarange’s health condition was deteriorating. They were also seen holding photographs of Patil and raising slogans in his support.