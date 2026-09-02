Pune: Manoj Jarange Supporters Block Katraj Chowk, Demand Immediate Action On Maratha Reservation | Anand Chaini

Pune: Traffic movement at Katraj Chowk was disrupted on Wednesday after Maratha community members staged a rasta roko and sit-in protest in support of activist Manoj Jarange's ongoing agitation for Maratha reservation.

The protesters gathered at Katraj Chowk, raised slogans in support of Jarange and demanded that the Maharashtra government immediately take concrete steps to fulfil his demands. A large gathering of supporters carrying saffron flags, wearing saffron caps and holding banners in support of Jarange’s hunger strike blocked the road at Katraj Chowk.

The protest came on the fifth day of Jarange’s indefinite hunger strike. Reports on Wednesday said his health had deteriorated during the fast, raising concern among his supporters and prompting Maratha groups in different parts of Maharashtra to organise protests and road blockades.

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Speaking during the protest, Rahul Kumar, one of the participants, said, “We want our rights. We won’t sit quietly until we get our rights. The government should request Manoj Jarange not to go on hunger strike again and grant reservation. The government must take a decision on the demands without further delay.”

Another participant, Yash Chavan, said, “We have come here to support Manoj Jarange. The government should understand the sentiments of the Maratha community and resolve the reservation issue immediately.”

The protesters demanded the implementation of measures that would enable eligible members of the Maratha community to obtain Kunbi certificates based on historical records and gazette evidence, thereby allowing them to access reservation benefits available under the OBC category. Jarange has been pressing the government to act on these issues, along with other demands connected with the Maratha reservation movement.

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Jarange’s latest fast, which began on August 29 at Antarwali Sarati, seeks reservation for Marathas and the immediate issuance of Kunbi certificates based on gazette records.

The protest in Pune came amid a fresh standoff between Jarange and the state government. The government has prepared a draft concerning the reservation issue and asked Jarange to state his position on it. Ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Uday Samant said the government was awaiting his response before proceeding further.

Meanwhile, the government has reportedly given Jarange a one-day deadline to clarify his position on the draft, adding another layer of tension to the ongoing agitation.

The Katraj mobilisation also comes at a time when a separate OBC agitation has begun from Pune district. OBC activist Laxman Hake and his supporters launched a ‘Chalo Mumbai’ agitation from Daund, opposing moves they fear could affect existing OBC reservation. The National OBC Federation has distanced itself from the mobilisation, saying the demands were unclear.

For the Katraj protesters, the immediate focus remained on Jarange’s agitation. “We will continue to stand with Jarange Patil until the government takes a clear decision on Maratha reservation. Our protest is peaceful, but the government should not ignore our demands,” said Ayush Patil, another protester.

The organisers had also informed Bharati Vidyapeeth police about the proposed Katraj rasta roko and stated that arrangements should be made for public safety and traffic management considering the expected gathering, according to a letter accessed by The FPJ.