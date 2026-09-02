 NDA Personnel Found Dead On Railway Track In Pune, Court Of Inquiry Ordered To Probe Circumstances
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNDA Personnel Found Dead On Railway Track In Pune, Court Of Inquiry Ordered To Probe Circumstances

NDA Personnel Found Dead On Railway Track In Pune, Court Of Inquiry Ordered To Probe Circumstances

A service personnel posted at the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla was found dead on a railway track in Pune, the defence release said. Havaldar Jagtar Singh's body was found by the Railway Protection Force between Khadki and Shivajinagar on September 1. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain circumstances behind the soldier's death.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 02, 2026, 05:29 PM IST
NDA Personnel Found Dead On Railway Track In Pune, Court Of Inquiry Ordered To Probe Circumstances
NDA Personnel Found Dead On Railway Track In Pune, Court Of Inquiry Ordered To Probe Circumstances | AI

Pune, Sep 2: A service personnel posted at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla was found dead on a railway track in Pune, a defence release said on Wednesday.

Havaldar Jagtar Singh, a native of Punjab’s Mansa district, was posted at the prestigious tri-service training academy, it said.

The Railway Protection Force found his body on the railway track between Khadki and Shivajinagar around 5.30 pm on September 1. It was subsequently sent to a government hospital in Aundh for post-mortem, the release said.

Read Also
Maharashtra Govt Orders Priority DNA Sampling Of Families Of Indians Missing In Nepal Floods To Aid...
Maharashtra Govt Orders Priority DNA Sampling Of Families Of Indians Missing In Nepal Floods To Aid...

The deceased soldier’s next of kin have been informed about the incident, it said.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the circumstances leading to the death, the release added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source