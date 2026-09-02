Maharashtra Govt Orders Priority DNA Sampling Of Families Of Indians Missing In Nepal Floods To Aid Identification Of Mortal Remains | AI

Navi Mumbai: The Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation Department of the Maharashtra government has directed the Director of the Digital Forensic Science Laboratory (DFSL), Kalina, and Civil Surgeons of all districts to undertake priority DNA sampling of immediate family members of citizens missing in the recent Nepal flood incident.

DFSL To Coordinate Collection

The department has asked DFSL, Kalina, in coordination with the Health Department and respective Civil Surgeons, to facilitate the collection of DNA samples from willing immediate family members of the missing citizens. A list of affected families has been attached to the communication.

The respective District Civil Surgeons have been directed to collect DNA sampling kits in coordination with DFSL and submit the samples to the nearest DFSL along with a covering letter from the respective doctors.

MEA Directive Triggers Action

The direction follows the Ministry of External Affairs' press note dated September 1 regarding the identification of mortal remains of Indian citizens affected by the recent flash floods in Nepal.

The government communication states that the Embassy of India in Kathmandu has confirmed that the Government of Nepal is collecting DNA samples from mortal remains for profiling and matching. DNA profiles of first-degree relatives are required to be shared with the Nepal Police to facilitate identification.

Profiles To Follow SOP

DFSL has also been instructed to prepare the DNA profiles in the prescribed format. The profiles will be transmitted to the Nepal Police in accordance with the NFSL SOP 2026, with a copy to the Embassy of India, Kathmandu.

The department has directed that confirmation of completion of the process be communicated to its office.

Copies of the direction have been sent to the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries of the Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation and Home departments, Secretary of the Public Health Department, Municipal Commissioner of MCGM and all District Collectors.

District Collectors have been asked to coordinate the process and ensure early action for the affected families.

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