Nepal Floods: Maharashtra Rescue Centre Launches Statewide Drive To Trace Missing Citizens, Repatriate Mortal Remains

MMRCC is coordinating with Maharashtra and Nepal authorities to help families identify missing relatives and bring mortal remains back to India | AI Generated Image

Navi Mumbai, September 2, 2026: The Maharashtra Mountaineers Rescue Coordination Centre (MMRCC), functioning under the Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh (AMGM), has launched a statewide initiative to assist families of Maharashtra citizens missing in the recent Nepal flood disaster and coordinate the identification and repatriation of mortal remains with the Maharashtra government, Nepal Police and the Embassy of India in Kathmandu.

The Maharashtra government has requested MMRCC to provide families in the state with information regarding the identification and transfer of bodies of those who died in the disaster and coordinate the process at the district level.

District-level AMGM organisations are reaching out to affected families, disseminating information about the official identification process being conducted by the Nepal government and the Embassy of India, and collecting relevant information for coordination with the state government.

The floods have affected hundreds of families in Maharashtra, many of whom are still awaiting information about their missing relatives. MMRCC said timely and accurate information is particularly important in cases where DNA matching is required, as early submission of family details and DNA samples can enable the identification process to begin sooner.

Families Urged To Check Nepal Police Website

“Families whose relatives are missing should first check the photographs and details of unidentified and recovered bodies uploaded by the Nepal Police. Whether or not they are able to identify their relative, they should fill out the official MMRCC Google Form so that the information can be consolidated and appropriate assistance can be provided,” said Umesh Zirpe, President, Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh (AMGM).

Families with a first-degree relative missing in the Nepal flood disaster have been advised to first check the Nepal Police website, where photographs and details of unidentified and recovered bodies have been published. The website can be accessed at https://udb.nepalpolice.gov.np/disaster.

If a missing relative is identified from the photograph or other information on the website, the family should also fill out the MMRCC Google Form. The Embassy of India in Kathmandu will coordinate with the local Nepalese administration and assist with the handing over of the body and its repatriation to India.

DNA Matching For Unidentified Bodies

In cases where the relative cannot be identified from the website, or the body remains unidentified, DNA matching with a first-degree relative will be required. First-degree relatives include parents, children and siblings. The Nepal government has temporarily buried several unidentified bodies as a precaution against health risks.

As many families may not be able to travel to Kathmandu, MMRCC will coordinate the collection of DNA-related information at the district level in Maharashtra. The information will then be forwarded through the Maharashtra government to the Nepal Police and the Embassy of India for further action.

Families have been requested to fill out the official Google Form at https://forms.gle/GWXJ3Cs2iYu898Gn7 irrespective of whether their relative has been identified on the Nepal Police website.

Form To Collect Family Details

The form will seek details including the name of the missing person, name of the person filling the form, their relationship with the missing person, phone number, email ID, alternate or WhatsApp contact number, and the missing person's identity document number, such as Aadhaar or passport.

Families will also have to indicate whether the missing person has been identified on the Nepal Police website or whether the website was checked but the person could not be identified.

MMRCC said its long-standing experience in Nepal's mountainous regions and its network across Maharashtra would help bridge the gap between affected families, including those in remote parts of the state, and the official identification process being conducted in Kathmandu.

The organisation aims to ensure that no affected family is left without information or guidance and that the Maharashtra government receives complete and reliable information required for further action.

Also Watch:

Read Also 67 Maharashtra Citizens Missing After Nepal-Tibet Floods As State Steps Up Rescue Efforts

Confidentiality Of Submitted Information

All information submitted by families will be kept strictly confidential and will be used only to assist in the identification of missing persons and the transfer of mortal remains, in coordination with the Maharashtra government. It will not be used for any other purpose.

Families requiring assistance in filling out the form or clarification regarding the identification process can contact Akhil Katkar at 9881099793 or Manoj Kulkarni at 9325011719.

Sunil Gaikwad, Chief Coordinator, MMRCC, is coordinating the initiative.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/