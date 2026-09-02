VIDEO: Maratha Protesters Block Dhule-Solapur Highway In Support Of Manoj Jarange Patil; Traffic Hit |

Following Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s indefinite hunger strike, Maratha protesters on Wednesday blocked the Dhule-Solapur National Highway at Wadigodri in support of Patil. The move prompted authorities to deploy additional police personnel on the highway to maintain law and order and ensure security.

Visuals of the road blockade have surfaced online, showing several protesters sitting and lying on the road in support of Patil. The protest disrupted vehicular movement along the stretch, with several vehicles coming to a halt and a long queue of traffic seen in the visuals.

Jalna, Maharashtra: Maratha protesters blocked the Dhule-Solapur National Highway at Wadigodri in support of Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s indefinite hunger strike. Heavy police deployment was made at the site pic.twitter.com/OdyoZFdCbT — IANS (@ians_india) September 2, 2026

According to reports, these protesters, who staged a sit-in protest after learning that Jarange’s health condition was deteriorating, were also seen holding photographs of Patil and raising slogans in his support.

Jarange’s hunger strike enters fifth day

Meanwhile, today marks the fifth day of Patil’s indefinite hunger strike, which began on August 29 at Antarwali Sarati in Maharashtra’s Jalna district.

According to reports, Patil has been demanding action on Maratha reservation and the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to eligible members of the Maratha community. His prolonged fast has reportedly affected his health, with doctors advising medical attention.

Patil refuses medical examination

However, Patil has remained firm on his demands and refused a medical examination on Monday. Doctors said he did not respond to repeated requests to check his blood pressure and other health parameters.

Jalna, Maharashtra: Maratha activist Manoj Jarange’s indefinite hunger strike has entered its fourth day. BJP MLA Prasad Lad will meet him at Antarwali Sarati at 11:30 am, while Ministers Shambhuraj Desai, Uday Samant and Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil are also expected to meet Jarange… pic.twitter.com/kLYil9s7us — IANS (@ians_india) September 1, 2026

A medical team that arrived at the protest site attempted to wake Patil and sought his permission to conduct a health check-up. However, he reportedly indicated with his hand that he did not want to undergo the examination.

Furthermore, reports state that earlier Patil urged members of the Maratha community across the state to gradually march towards Mumbai. He also called on protesters to adopt what he described as a “guerrilla warfare” strategy.

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