Maratha Quota Protest: Massive Stone Pelting At NCP MLA Prakash Solanke's House In Beed, Vehicles Set On Fire (WATCH)

Massive Stone Pelting At NCP MLA Prakash Solanke's House In Beed

Beed: The Maratha Reservation movement is gaining momentum and the protests have turned violent in Maharashtra as the protestors attacked and pelted stones at the house of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Prakash Solanke in Maharashtra's Majalgain in Beed district on Monday morning. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media and it can be seen in the video that the angry protesters pelted stones at the house of the NCP MLA. The crowd also set vehicles on fire during their protest. The crowd also set his house on fire after pelting stones at the house. It can be seen in the video that a massive blaze is erupting out of his house.

The angry protestors pelted stones and torched a vehicle parked at MLA Prakash Solanke's residence

The angry protestors pelted stones and torched a vehicle parked at MLA Prakash Solanke's residence at Majalgaon in Beed for his alleged remarks against the ongoing hunger strike of Maratha protestors. There are reports that the crowd got furious over NCP MLA Prakash Solanke after he allegedly insulted Jarange Patil. NCP MLA Prakash Solanke belongs to the Ajit Pawar section of the party. Panic has gripped the region after the incident unfolded.

MLA Prakash Solanke and his family members were in the house when the incident occurred

MLA Prakash Solanke and his family members were in the house when the incident occurred. There are no reports of injury in the incident. There are reports that the protestors were carrying out march in Majalgaon after which some protestors became violent and started attacking the house of the MLA. They broke the windows of the house and also attacked the cars parked outside the house. They also set the house and the cars on fire.

