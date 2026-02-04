Mantralaya Directs Departments To Ensure Correct Spelling Of Street Names On Documents After High Court Order

The state government on Tuesday issued an interesting circular directing all departments to ensure that street names are correctly spelled and accurately mentioned on official documents, including letterheads. | File Pic

Mumbai: The state government on Tuesday issued an interesting circular directing all departments to ensure that street names are correctly spelled and accurately mentioned on official documents, including letterheads.

The circular follows an order from the Bombay High Court, dated February 24, 2025, issued, while disposing of writ petition no 254/2025. The Mantralaya took nearly a year to formalise the directions, with the onus on the chief secretary to instruct all departments to ensure that no spelling errors creep in usage of the street names based on that of freedom fighters.

The issue arose in connection with Madame Cama Road, located opposite Mantralaya and connecting Colaba to Marine Drive. A state department had misspelled the name as “Madam Kama Road” on its official letterhead, prompting the HC to intervene.

