Mansukh Hiren death case: Cops suspect he was killed elsewhere and his body was dumped in Mumbra creek

Mumbai: The Maharashtra ATS on Thursday night used a dummy body to reconstruct the crime scene of Thane-based trader Mansukh Hiran, whose body was retrieved from Reti Bunder creek in Mumbra.

Thursday night was chosen to recreate the crime scene owing to the low tide, as was the case the night Hiran had gone missing.

The ATS also recorded statements of local fishermen, who could have noticed any suspicious activity.

The police threw a dummy with the exact height-weight-body structure as that of the deceased into the creek. The dummy, however, got stuck in the slush, as was the body, when it was spotted on March 5. Based on these findings, prima facie, the police have reached the conclusion that Hiran was killed in a different place and his body was brought to the creek for disposal. Due to the low tide on March 4, the body, however, got stuck in the mud.

The police had also asked the Weather Bureau for the exact weather conditions on March 4, when Hiran was supposedly killed.

Hiran, an auto parts dealer, had gone missing on the night of March 4, when he allegedly went to meet a police officer named Tawde in Kandivali in connection with the probe into the discovery of a Scorpio car outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence on February 25.

Hiran’s wife has named an Assistant Police Inspector Vaze, who she has alleged played a key role in her husband's killing.