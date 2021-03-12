Mansukh Hiren death case: ATS re-creates crime scene as part of further investigation

The ATS on Thursday had recorded the statements of Mansukh Hiren's wife and son.

Earlier in the day, ATS had recorded the statement of Sachin Vaze, the Assistant Police Inspector whose name came up in Mansukh Hiren death case, confirmed an officer.

On February 25, a Scorpio was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in south Mumbai with explosives and a threat letter inside. Hiren, who was in possession of the SUV, had claimed that it had been stolen a week earlier, but the case got murky when he was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.

Hiren's wife had claimed that her husband had given the SUV to Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze in November, which the officer returned in the first week of February.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which is probing the case, has recorded Vaze's statement earlier this week, in which he has denied using the SUV that was in possession of Hiren.

(With inputs from agencies)