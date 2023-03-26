'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi hails Pune's MSR-Olive Housing Society for effective use of solar energy | PIB

In the 99th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', a monthly radio programme of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he hailed a husing society in Pune for effective utilisation of solar energy on Sunday.

PM Modi said that the speed with which India is moving in the direction of solar energy is an achievement in itself.

Efforts at Pune's MSR-Olive Housing Society

"Nowadays, renewable energy is being talked about in the whole world. When I meet people outside the country, they always talk about India's incredible success in this field. In Pune, Maharashtra, one such excellent effort has caught my attention" he said.

"Here the people of MSR-Olive Housing Society have decided that they would now run things of common utility like drinking water, lift and lights in the society with solar energy only. After this everyone together in this society got solar panels installed. Today about 90 thousand kilowatt hour electricity is being generated from these solar panels every year. This is resulting in saving of about 40, 000 rupees every month. All the people of the Society are getting the benefit of these savings," he added.

The MSR-Olive Housing Society is located in Dattanagar, Ambegaon BK area of Katraj.

'Sabka Prayas' taking India forward in direction of solar energy

PM Modi also said that the 'Sabka Prayas' of the people is taking India forward in the direction of solar energy.

"People of this country have a special relationship with the sunlight. The scientific temperament and cultural devotion that we have had with the sun is hardly noticed anywhere else. I am happy that today, every citizen is understanding the benefits of solar energy and is also contributing towards green energy. The spirit of this 'Sabka Prayas' is taking India forward in that direction," he said.

First 'Mann Ki Baat' was aired on 3rd October 2014

The last 'Mann Ki Baat' program was aired on February 26. Its first show was aired on 3rd October 2014.

'Mann ki Baat' is a monthly address, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, through which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with countrymen.

The show airs on All India Radio and Doordarshan's entire network, as well as on the AIR News website and newsonair mobile app. It will also be broadcast live on the Information and Broadcasting Ministry's, AIR News', DD News', PMO's, and YouTube channels. Following the Hindi broadcast, AIR will broadcast the program in regional languages.

In the last programme, the PM touched upon a lot of topics while also declaring the winners of the 'Unity Day' special three competitions.