'Manipur-Like Situation Possible In Maharashtra...': Sharad Pawar Raises Concerns Over Potential Violence In State

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday voiced concerns about potential violence in Maharashtra akin to the unrest in Manipur. Speaking at a public event in Navi Mumbai, Pawar reportedly criticised the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to control the ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur, ongoing for over a year.

Manipur-Like Situation Avoided Due To Stalwarts Promoting Harmony: Sharad Pawar

Pawar reportedly stated, "This happened in Manipur. It also happened in the neighbouring states. It also happened in Karnataka. And in recent times, there is concern that it will happen in Maharashtra too. Fortunately, Maharashtra has a legacy of many stalwarts who promoted harmony and equality.” According to an India Today report, he emphasized Maharashtra's historical commitment to promoting unity and peace, thanks to its influential leaders.

Reflecting on his discussions, Pawar shared, “Manipur was mentioned in someone's conversation with me. It was discussed in the Parliament of the country. People of various castes, religions, and languages of Manipur came to Delhi to meet us. And what did the picture they showed us convey?” He expressed deep concern over the violence, noting that communities in Manipur who had coexisted peacefully for generations were now unwilling to communicate with each other.

Pawar Takes Pot Shots At PM Modi

Highlighting the state's duty, Pawar reportedly stated that the state must address this issue, give confidence to the people, create unity and maintain law and order. Further slamming the centre he remarked that unfortunately, today's rulers have not even looked at it. "After all that happened, he never thought that the Prime Minister of the country should go there and provide relief to the people,” said Pawar.

Rising Tensions Over Maratha-OBC Quota Crisis

Pawar's remarks come amid rising tensions between the Marathas and OBCs in Maharashtra over quota protests, though he did not specifically mention this issue. On Saturday, he expressed concerns over the growing divide among communities regarding reservations, urging the Maharashtra government to engage in more dialogue with stakeholders.

He criticised the fragmented approach to discussions, stating, “The dialogue with stakeholders over quota that should have taken place has not been done. The chief minister talks with one set of people, while others in the government hold talks with different groups. This creates misunderstanding.” Last week, Pawar met with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to discuss the tensions between the Maratha and OBC communities.