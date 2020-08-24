Man injured by airgun shot

Mumbai: The Pydhonie police have arrested a 32-year-old businessman after he allegedly attacked a man with an airgun. The accused is identified as Mohammad Lukman Shahid Qureshi, a resident of Pydhonie.

The incident took place on Thursday night when a labourer identified as Jitendrakumar Gurup Chand was having drinks with his friends below JJ Bridge near Noormohammadi hotel. Around 10 pm, suddenly a shrapnel hit his leg and started bleeding. When he tried to look what hit him, he found three men standing on the second floor of the hotel building and one of them was pointing a gun towards him, the three disappeared immediately.

The victim was rushed to the JJ hospital where doctors removed three shrapnel from Jitendrakumar's leg. Many people including drug addicts stay below the JJ bridge and used to fight among themselves regularly and the local residents often threatened them to shoo them away.

During the investigation, the Pydhonie police learned that it was Qureshi who allegedly fired from airgun after which he was arrested, said an officer.