Man held for stalking teenager in Oshiwara

Mumbai: Oshiwara Police arrested a 27-year-old man for stalking and abusing the teen daughter of the Tarzan fame actor on Wednesday. The accused, Parul Kumar, was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for stalking.

Police said Kumar had first seen the teenager at a gym in Andheri, on Sunday. He followed her from the gym to her Oshiwara residence. Kumar waited outside the teen's building for hours, before following her again. When the teen noticed Kumar following her, she asked him to stop and he went away. However, the next day, Kumar approached the teen with chocolates and insisted on speaking with her when she was with her friends. She again retaliated and threatened to approach the police if she were to see him stalking her, again. Kumar seemed to have walked away.

However, again on Tuesday night, around 8pm, the teen saw Kumar standing near her residence but initially she ignored, only to find Kumar following her again. Around 11pm, Kumar approached the teen saying, 'I want you' and the girl retorted by screaming at him, hoping few bystanders would shoo him away or call the police. Kumar reacted and abused the teen and threatened her of dire consequences if she alerted the police.

The shaken teen shared the entire series of events with her mother, who approached the police on Wednesday and registered a case of stalking against Kumar. He was traced at his residence in Jogeshwari (W) and was arrested for stalking, said Kishor Gaike, the senior inspector of Oshiwara Police Station. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for stalking (section 354d) and was released on bail on Thursday.