Man held for sexually assaulting sister-in-law at Govandi

Shivaji Nagar Police arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting his sister-in-law in Govandi on multiple occasions. The accused also threatened to drive her out of the house if she confided with anyone about the sexual assault. However, after a complaint was made on August 27, the accused was arrested on Friday and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to police, the complainant, a 21-year-old woman and resident of Govandi, was first sexually assaulted by the accused, her brother-in-law, last year, when the duo was alone in the house. The victim told police that the accused had taken advantage of the situation and forced himself on her. Furthermore, the assault continued in the form of molestation and rape while the accused threatened the woman of twisting the tale and telling it to her husband.

The woman kept mum for a few months under the fear of being thrown out of the house or being divorced, but on August 27, she mustered the courage to report the matter and approached Shivaji Nagar Police. Acting on the complaint, police booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape, sexual assault and criminal intimidation, following which he was placed under arrest, said police sources.