Man held for objectionable Facebook post

Mumbai: Worli police arrested a 28-year-old man on Saturday for an objectionable Facebook post on Prophet Muhammad. The accused has been identified as Alpesh Tawadia.

According to the police, Tawadia had posted a controversial post on the prophet on his Facebook page on Friday. After the post went viral, a crowd gathered outside Worli police station and demanded action. After a primary inquiry, Worli police registered an offence under IPC section for deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.

(295,A) and under the Information Technology Act, and arrested Tawadia. He was produced before the court on Saturday, which remanded him in police custody till Wednesday.