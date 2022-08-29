Man arrested, minor detained with ganja worth Rs 38k in Thane's Mumbra | Pixabay

A 23-year-old man was arrested and a minor was detained after 4.7 kilograms of ganja were allegedly seized from them in Mumbra in Thane district, a police official said on Monday.

The contraband is worth Rs 38,050, Assistant Inspector Krupali Borse of Mumbra police station said, adding that a probe had begun to unravel their peddling network.

Just a few days back, the Thane excise department swooped on a warehouse in Shahapur in Thane district and seized spurious Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) of Goa made of various well-known brands worth Rs 26,82,050 and also arrested one person, said a police officer from the state excise department flying squad on Friday.

Excise department commissioner Kantilal B Umap said, "We received a tip-off from our sources and also received a complaint from RV Khemnar, a resident of Thane. Acting on the complaint, a team of sleuths raided a premises at Virwadi in Shahapur late on Thursday night."