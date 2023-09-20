Man Arrested at Mumbai Airport with Fake Nursing Certificate Enroute to UK | Representative image

Mumbai: Sahar Police have arrested a 24-year-old man who was attempting to travel to the UK using a fake nursing certificate. The arrested person had obtained a Skilled Worker Migrant Visa (A Skilled Worker visa allows you to come to or stay in the UK to do an eligible job with an approved employer) through a fraudulent certificate.

Man unable to provide satisfactory response

According to information received from the police, the complainant, Udit Singh, works in the Mumbai SIB. He was on duty at the immigration counter at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. During this time, Chintan Dheerajlal Waza approached the counter and submitted his passport, visa, and other documents for inspection.

Waza was traveling from Mumbai to London via Dubai. When Singh examined Waza's documents, he noticed that Waza had obtained a Skilled Worker Migrant Visa based on a nursing certificate. When Singh inquired about this visa, Waza was unable to provide a satisfactory response.

The police officer stated that during detailed questioning, it was revealed that Waza held a degree in computer applications and intended to go to the UK for a brighter future. Waza had obtained the nursing certificate by paying 1500 British pounds to an agent in Ahmedabad.

Sahar Police have registered an FIR against Chintan Waza under sections 402, 465, 468, and 471 of the IPC, arrested him, and initiated further investigation.

