Mamata challenges summons over disrespect to National Anthem, moves up to Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court |

Mamta Banerjee challenges order passed by Magistrate Court

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has approached the Bombay High Court challenging the summons issued to her by a magistrate court in a criminal complaint filed by BJP Mumbai secretary Vivekanand Gupta alleging that she disrespected the national anthem.

Mamata has challenged the Jan 12 order passed by special judge RN Rokade, setting aside the summons issued by the magistrate on procedural grounds and had asked the magistrate to consider the complaint afresh.

Gupta's allegations

Gupta had alleged that during a public function at Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium at Cuffe Parade, Mamata had started singing the National Anthem in the sitting position and later stood up and sung two verses before abruptly stopping and leaving the venue. He claimed that her act amounted to an insult and disrespect to the anthem and an offence punishable under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act of 1971.

The Metropolitan Magistrate at Sewree issued an order summoning her to appear on March 2, 2022. She challenged this before the sessions court, which set aside the summons and remanded the matter back to the magistrate for fresh consideration.

Mamta's plea to the High Court

Before the HC, Mamata contended that the matter should not have been remanded back to the magistrate for reconsideration but should have been quashed by the sessions court itself.

At the Sewree court on Tuesday, Mamata’s advocate Majeed Memon said he made a plea for adjournment as she had approached the HC order and wanted the HC to hear them first. Magistrate PI Mokashi rejected the plea for adjournment and placed the matter for order on March 29.