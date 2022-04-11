No matter how many conspiracies you do by using CBI, ED, don't think us weak: Mamta Banerjee's swipe at BJP led Central govt

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday again launched a scathing attack on the BJP led central government for deploying Central probe agencies in non BJP states for conducting investigation.

Mamata Banerjee was speaking at an event when she said, "No matter how much you do conspiracy by using CBI, ED, don't think us weak."

The CM also asked, "How many CBI probe has been done in Delhi, UP, Rajasthan, Assam, and Bihar over murders of people?"

Her remarks come in the backdrop after the Birbhum killings case was handed over to the CBI. Previosuly, a Special Investigation Team constituted by the state government was earlier probing the case.

Kolkata | How many CBI probes have been done in Delhi, UP, Rajasthan, Assam, and Bihar over murders of people? How many leaders were arrested? No matter how many conspiracies you do by using CBI, ED, don't think us weak: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/cVLnuG5im4 — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2022

Yesterday, the central agency apprehended one more person in connection with the killings, taking the total number of arrests made by the agency in the case to five.

The accused, identified as Samir Sheikh, a resident of Bogtui village, was called by CBI sleuths for questioning on Sunday morning, he said.

Earlier, the CBI had arrested four accused people from Mumbai.

Notably, the Calcutta High Court had on Friday handed over Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh's murder probe to CBI saying that the case is interlinked with the arson at Birbhum.

The Bench hearing the case said that it is prima facie of the view that the murder of Sheikh and the arson at Birbhum are "interconnected".

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 05:29 PM IST