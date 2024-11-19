Malshiras (SC), Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Ram Vitthal Satpute In Direct Contest With NCP (SP)'s Uttamrao Shivdas Jankar

Malshiras, Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 are near, and all eyes are on the big contest. The ruling Mahayuti alliance, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena - Shinde faction) and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) and Ajit Pawar (NCP), will go up against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), led by Sharad Pawar (NCP - Sharad Pawar faction) and Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena - UBT faction). Malshiras, an important seat in Solapur District, is getting a lot of attention.

Malshiras is one of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is seat number 254 and is located in Solapur District. This SC category seat is currently represented by Ram Vitthal Satpute from the BJP. Malshiras had been a stronghold of the united NCP, as the party had been able to win the elections from the constituency for four consecutive times earlier.

Key Candidates

There are a total of 20 candidates in fray for the Malshiras assembly seat. The key candidates in the elections are Ram Vitthal Satpute from the BJP who is being backed by the MahaYuti and Uttamrao Shivdas Jankar from the NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction. Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) has also fielded its candidate from the seat, Raj Yashwant Kumar.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019 Results

In Maharashtra Legislative Assembly 2019 elections, Ram Vitthal Satpute managed to get 103507 votes and defeated Uttamrao Shivdas Jankar of NCP in a close contest. Jankar managed to get 100917 votes in the elections.

Malshiras Legislative Assembly Constituency:

Malshiras is one of the 11 assemblies in the Solapur district. These assemblies are - 244-Karmala, 245-Madha, 246-Barshi, 247-Mohol (SC), 248-Solapur City North, 249-Solapur City Central, 250- Akkalkot, 251-Solapur South, 252-Pandharpur, 253-Sangola, 254-Malshiras (SC).

Current situation in Maharashtra assembly:

The ruling alliance in Maharashtra currently has 202 MLAs. Among these, BJP holds 102 seats, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) has 40, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has 38, and other parties have 24.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has 69 seats. Congress has 37, Shiv Sena (UBT faction) has 16, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) has 12, and other parties hold six. There are also 15 vacant seats.

Election Dates And Results:

Elections will be held in the Malshiras assembly constituency on November 20, as all the 288 assembly seats in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 will go for vote on the same date on Wednesday. The results for the elections will be announced on Friday (November 23) along with Jharkhand Assembly Elections results.