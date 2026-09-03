Malad Accident: CCTV Footage Shows Exact Moment Of Fatal Crash That Killed Lawyer Priyanka Satra & Injured Several Others |

Mumbai: Following the deadly accident in Malad West that claimed the life of a 35-year-old lawyer, Priyanka Satra, the video of the tragic accident has come out, showing the exact moments of the terrifying crash. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday posted the video of the accident on his official X account.

Malad "Road Accident Scamster Chanankar KILLED Priyanka Satra.

We want strong from Police



मालाड अपघात, घोटाळेबाज चमणकर यांनी प्रियांका सत्राची यांची हत्याच केली आहे

पोलिसांकडून कठोर कारवाईची अपेक्षा आहे. pic.twitter.com/ol6mpSdib3 — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) September 3, 2026

The purported video shows that the couple were on their vehicle when suddenly an MG Windsor rammed the couple's vehicle and then further crashed into three autorickshaws, injuring their drivers and a passenger. The video reportedly shows that the accident occurred at around 8 PM on August 30 in Malad West.

Couple seriously injured in crash

According to reports, the accident occurred around 8 PM at Mamledarwadi junction, where the couple had stopped at a red signal while travelling home. The impact left both seriously injured. Priyanka died during treatment, while Mayank is out of danger but requires further surgeries.

The auto-rickshaw drivers who were also injured in the incident have been identified as Subhedarchandra Chaudhary, 50, Ramkesh Rajbhar, 35, and Abdul Shaikh, 25. Meanwhile, the passenger, Jaitunabi Sab, 48, suffered a head injury and required 20 stitches.

Read Also Malad West Road Accident: Injured Husband Brought Home To See Wife One Last Time Before Funeral

Driver arrested after accident

The reports further state that the car was being driven by 65-year-old Krushna Chamankar. However, following the shocking incident, the police arrested Chamankar and are investigating whether he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

As part of the investigation, the police officials also collected his blood sample at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West, and it was sent to a forensic laboratory in Kalina for analysis.

Subsequent reports suggest that the accused Chamankar was produced before a court on this Monday. The court sent him to judicial custody, following which he was granted bail.

Somaiya demands strict action

Moreover, Somaiya, who has called the accused a scamster, sought for strict and strong action against Chamankar. Further details into the case are awaited as the investigation is underway.

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