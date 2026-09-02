Malad West Road Accident: Injured Husband Brought Home To See Wife One Last Time Before Funeral

Mayank, who was injured in the Malad crash, was taken home in a wheelchair to bid a final farewell to his wife Priyanka Satra | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 1, 2026: In the case of the Malad road crash, a heartbreaking scene unfolded after Mayank, injured in the accident, was brought home in a wheelchair to see his wife, 35-year-old former lawyer Priyanka Satra, who was killed in the crash, one last time before her funeral on Monday.

The accused, 65-year-old Krishna Chamankar, was produced before a court on Monday. The court sent him to judicial custody, following which he was granted bail.

Crash Claims Woman’s Life

Priyanka died after the motorcycle on which she was riding pillion with her husband, Mayank, was allegedly rammed by an MG Windsor in Malad West on Sunday night. The car subsequently crashed into three autorickshaws, injuring their drivers, passengers and Mayank.

Police sources said CCTV footage from the area has been scanned. The footage reportedly shows Mayank and Priyanka waiting at the traffic signal, with Chamankar’s MG Windsor positioned behind their motorcycle.

Police Probe Sequence Of Events

“Chamankar said he assumed that his automatic car was in neutral gear. However, when he noticed the vehicle moving forward, he pressed the brake forcefully. Instead of pressing the brake, he accidentally pressed the accelerator, causing the car to crash into the motorcycle and the autorickshaws,” a police officer said.

Police said Chamankar did not leave his vehicle immediately after the accident. He remained inside until passers-by gathered at the spot and forced him to come out.

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According to police, preliminary investigations showed Chamankar was not under the influence of alcohol. However, his blood sample report is awaited.

Police said they are corroborating the sequence of events and examining CCTV footage and other evidence as part of the investigation.

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