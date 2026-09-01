Malad West Road Accident: Former Lawyer Dies After MG Windsor Rams Bike At Signal, Crashes Into 3 Autos; 4 Injured | Video | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 35-year-old former lawyer, Priyanka Satra, died after the motorcycle on which she was riding pillion with her husband Mayank was allegedly rammed by an MG Windsor in Malad West on Sunday night. The car then crashed into three autorickshaws, injuring their drivers and a passenger.

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The accident occurred around 8pm at Mamledarwadi junction, where the couple had stopped at a red signal while travelling home. The impact left both seriously injured. Priyanka died during treatment, while Mayank is out of danger but requires further surgeries.

The autorickshaw drivers injured were Subhedarchandra Chaudhary, 50, Ramkesh Rajbhar, 35, and Abdul Shaikh, 25. Passenger Jaitunabi Sab, 48, suffered a head injury and required 20 stitches, according to BJPnominated corporator Pravin Chheda.

Police arrested the 65-yearold car driver, Krushna Chamankar, and are investigating whether he was driving under the influence of alcohol. His blood sample, collected at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West, was sent to a forensic laboratory in Kalina for analysis.

Chheda has written to Police Commissioner Deven Bharati demanding strict action and an inquiry into allegations of VIP treatment for Chamankar, who is reportedly a resident of the Versova-Andheri area. Chheda alleged that relatives saw Chamankar using a mobile phone and sitting on a chair inside the lock-up. He further alleged that he was later taken to an AC room at the rear of the police station under the pretext of a medical examination.