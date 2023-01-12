Makar Sankranti 2023: Market floods with Til sweets ahead of the festival |

Makar Sankranti is just around the corner and, the market is flooded with Til (sesame), jaggery and other products. Makar Sankranti is celebrated annually on January 14 in honour of the Sun God, the festival marks the end of the long, cold, winter months and the onset of spring season. It also symbolises the beginning of a new harvest season.

A large number of temporary shops have come up across the city, especially in the APMC market complex selling sweets such as til papdi, til ladoos and til chikki. Even peanuts ladoo and tilgul are available. However, there is a slight rise in prices this year from the previous year.

“Apart from til sweets, Gulachi Polli, Tila Polli, Kateri Halwa, Tilacha Halwa, Tilachi Chikki are available in the market. Gajak, a famous delicacy of Rajasthan is sold at Rs 300 to 600 per kg,” said a trader.

While there is not much change in the prices of sesame seeds, a little rise in jaggery prices has made the Til ladoo a little costly. Til ladoos which were sold for Rs. 250 to Rs. 300 per kg last year are now available at Rs. 350 to Rs. 500 per kg.

Ahead of Sankaranti, which is also known as the kite festival, various shops in APMC have begun displaying kites of various sizes and patterns. The sellers say kites ranging from 10 rupees to 500 rupees are available.