Major Reshuffle In Maharashtra Police; 58 IPS & State Police Service Officers Transferred, 19 Of Which On Promotion

Mumbai Police Undergoes Major Rejig Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls; Over 160 Officers Transferred | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra home department on Wednesday effected a major reshuffle of senior police officers in the state, transferring 58 Indian Police Service (IPS) and Maharashtra State Police Service officers, including 19 on promotion.

The mass transfers are in line with the EC’s orders

The mass transfers are in line with the EC’s orders for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls and were passed by the Police Establishment Board on Wednesday. Pune City Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar has been promoted to Director General of Police and given the charge of Home Guards, while Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has been made the police commissioner of Pune city.

Additional Director General of Police, Traffic, Ravindra Kumar Singhal will replace Amitesh Kumar as the Nagpur Police Commissioner. Mumbai Police Deputy Commissioner Ajay Bansal has been appointed as Superintendent of Police, Jalna district, while Thane Police Joint Commissioner Datta Karale has been posted as IGP Nashik Range.

The Deputy Inspector General, Gadchiroli, Sandeep Patil, has been promoted and appointed as Special Inspector General of Police for AntiNaxalite Operations.