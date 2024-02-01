 Major Reshuffle In Maharashtra Police; 58 IPS & State Police Service Officers Transferred, 19 Of Which On Promotion
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMajor Reshuffle In Maharashtra Police; 58 IPS & State Police Service Officers Transferred, 19 Of Which On Promotion

Major Reshuffle In Maharashtra Police; 58 IPS & State Police Service Officers Transferred, 19 Of Which On Promotion

The mass transfers are in line with the EC’s orders for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls and were passed by the Police Establishment Board on Wednesday

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Thursday, February 01, 2024, 11:07 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police Undergoes Major Rejig Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls; Over 160 Officers Transferred | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra home department on Wednesday effected a major reshuffle of senior police officers in the state, transferring 58 Indian Police Service (IPS) and Maharashtra State Police Service officers, including 19 on promotion.

The mass transfers are in line with the EC’s orders

The mass transfers are in line with the EC’s orders for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls and were passed by the Police Establishment Board on Wednesday. Pune City Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar has been promoted to Director General of Police and given the charge of Home Guards, while Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has been made the police commissioner of Pune city.

Read Also
Mumbai Police Undergoes Major Rejig Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls; Over 160 Officers Transferred
article-image

Additional Director General of Police, Traffic, Ravindra Kumar Singhal will replace Amitesh Kumar as the Nagpur Police Commissioner. Mumbai Police Deputy Commissioner Ajay Bansal has been appointed as Superintendent of Police, Jalna district, while Thane Police Joint Commissioner Datta Karale has been posted as IGP Nashik Range.

The Deputy Inspector General, Gadchiroli, Sandeep Patil, has been promoted and appointed as Special Inspector General of Police for AntiNaxalite Operations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: 17 Yr-Old Ghatkopar Resident Jumps Off High-Rise Building After Family Questions Her...

Mumbai News: 17 Yr-Old Ghatkopar Resident Jumps Off High-Rise Building After Family Questions Her...

‘Encounter Specialist’ Daya Nayak Promoted As Senior Police Inspector Along With 21 Other...

‘Encounter Specialist’ Daya Nayak Promoted As Senior Police Inspector Along With 21 Other...

Major Reshuffle In Maharashtra Police; 58 IPS & State Police Service Officers Transferred, 19 Of...

Major Reshuffle In Maharashtra Police; 58 IPS & State Police Service Officers Transferred, 19 Of...

‘How Did Lalbaug Bridge Get Cracks In Five Years?’ HC Asks Govt, BMC Whether Action Was Taken...

‘How Did Lalbaug Bridge Get Cracks In Five Years?’ HC Asks Govt, BMC Whether Action Was Taken...

'540 RWITC Members Can’t Decide Fate Of Race-Course’ Says Ex-corporator Makarand Narwekar

'540 RWITC Members Can’t Decide Fate Of Race-Course’ Says Ex-corporator Makarand Narwekar