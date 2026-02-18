Major Mishap Averted After Vehicle Hits Flyover Pole In Bhiwandi | Representational Image

Bhiwandi: A major accident was narrowly averted in Bhiwandi early Tuesday morning after an unidentified vehicle rammed into a streetlight pole on the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Flyover at Vanjara Patti Naka, causing the structure to snap and crash onto the road below. The driver fled the scene immediately after the impact.

Severe Impact, No Injuries

According to local sources, the collision occurred in the early hours when vehicular movement was relatively low. The force of the impact was so severe that the iron pole broke from its base and fell off the flyover. Fortunately, no pedestrians or vehicles were passing underneath at the time, preventing what could have turned into a catastrophic incident.

Busy Stretch at Risk

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Flyover is one of the busiest stretches in Bhiwandi, surrounded by hotels, commercial establishments and dense traffic movement throughout the day and late into the night. Residents pointed out that had the incident occurred during peak hours, it could have resulted in serious injuries or fatalities.

Parallels With Mulund Incident

Locals also drew parallels with the recent Mulund Metro flyover accident, stating that a similar tragedy could have unfolded given the heavy footfall and traffic in the area.

Police Launch Investigation

Police have registered a case against an unidentified vehicle and are scanning CCTV footage from nearby establishments to trace the absconding driver. Civic authorities later removed the damaged pole and secured the site to prevent further risk.

Safety Concerns Raised

The incident has raised concerns over road safety enforcement and infrastructure monitoring in high-traffic zones. Residents have demanded stricter surveillance, regular structural inspections and swift action against reckless drivers to prevent such near-miss incidents in the future.

