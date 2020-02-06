Major fire breaks out at dyeing company in Bhiwandi

A major fire broke out at a dyeing company in Bhiwandi on Thursday evening. Fire officials said that no casualties or injuries were reported. The incident took place at Rungta dyeing company which is a ground plus three storied building at Hanuman tekdi in Bhiwandi on Thursday evening.

Rajesh Pawar fire officer from Bhiwandi fire station said, "We received a call nearly at 4.55 pm after which we rushed to the spot. Four fire tenders came from Bhiwandi and Kalyan fire stations and four water tankers rushed to the spot.

They were trying to douse the fire."The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.