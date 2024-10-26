Mumbai: Mahmood Farooqui’s Dastangoi Performance In IIT Bombay Cancelled After Massive Controversy Erupts

File image of Mahmood Farooqui | Photo Credit: DastangoiTheArt

Mumbai: A performance by Mahmood Farooqui — a writer, performer and director — in Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) was cancelled on Saturday after a group of students threatened to launch a protest if the program, scheduled for 7.30 pm on Saturday, took place at the campus.

Farooqui, who was to perform ‘Dastan-e-Karn: Az Mahabharat’ at IIT-B’s Izhaar festival, was first convicted and later acquitted in a sexual assault case and students lodged their protests against his “presence in the campus”.

“Given Mr. Farooqui’s past conviction and subsequent acquittal on charges of sexual assault, his presence on campus could send a troubling message about our institution’s stance on issues of consent, accountability, and the safety of our community,” noted a letter sent to the institute’s director, dean (student affairs), associate dean (student affairs) and deputy director of (AIA) by a student who demanded for the cancellation of the event.

While the students’ body that had organised the event cited “unforeseen technical issues” as the reason for the event getting cancelled, it has been learnt that the institute decided to cancel it as a massive controversy erupted and certain quarters of students threatened to protest before, during, and after the event if it was not cancelled.

Acknowledging that Farooqui had been acquitted by the Delhi High Court in the alleged sexual assault case, the letter pointed out to “the broader societal impact and symbolism of allowing him to perform at a premier institution” like IIT-B.

“Universities are places where students learn not only from their coursework but also from the values and principles that the institution upholds. Inviting an individual whose public image is associated with a controversial sexual assault case may undermine efforts to foster a campus environment that prioritises respect, inclusion, and safety for all students, especially survivors of sexual violence,” the letter said.

The letter said that allowing Farooqui to perform in IIT-B “could alienate students and faculty who feel strongly about issues of sexual misconduct and consent”.

“His performance could have severely damaged the perception of the institute. I know he has been acquitted in the sexual assault case, but the survivor even went to the Supreme Court claiming assault. A person with such an image was not an ideal candidate to perform on our campus. Now the event is cancelled, but if it would have been taking place, we had planned to protest during his performance as well as after that,” said an IIT-B student requesting anonymity.

The Supreme Court, in 2018, had dismissed a plea challenging Farooqui’s acquittal in the case which was granted by the Delhi High Court. Before the Delhi HC acquittal, a fast-track trial court had found Farooqui guilty and had sentenced him to seven years in prison in August 2016. In 2015, a 35-year-old woman had alleged Farooqui of sexual assault against her and the Delhi Police had on June 19, 2015, lodged an FIR against him.