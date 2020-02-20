MahaShivratri: No entry for devotees in Trimbakeshwar

Nashik: On the request of police, the Trimbakeshwar temple authorities have denied entry to the devotees into the Garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple on MahaShivratri. The pilgrims are allowed inside sanctum sanctorum in the morning between 5am and 6.45am every day.

Over a lakh devotees are expected to reach Trimbakeshwar this Friday on MahaShivratri to worship the supreme lord and seek his blessings. The Nashik rural police has deployed 400 personnel in the temple town and has made elaborate bandobast starting from Thursday night.

Arti Singh, the Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police, said, “Since the devotees are allowed to enter in the sanctum sanctorum between 5am to 6.45 am like every day, it could lead to a stampede-like situation, as extra devotees will be coming in, in addition to the regular ones. To ensure there is no law and order situation, we requested the temple trust to ban the entry in to the sanctum sanctorum for the day."