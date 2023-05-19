MahaSeWA to hold consultation programme to discuss housing society matters in Kharghar

Kharghar Taloja Colonies Welfare Association (KTCWA) and Maharashtra Society Welfare Association (MahaSeWA) will hold an online training program on housing society matters for the benefit of cooperative housing society members and residents on May 20 and 21.

Free consultation at KTCWA Office, Kharghar

They will also conduct a free consultation session on May 20 on housing society matters.

At the consultation session, residents can clear their doubts and clarify housing society issues from Advocate Abhimanyu and experts from MahaSeWA.

KTCWA officials, including Chairman Mangesh Ranawade, Vice Chairman Imtiaz Shaikh, and Secretary Girish Divekar, will also be present. The session will take place from 3 pm to 6 pm at the KTCWA Office in Hyde Park, Sector 35, Kharghar.

Paid online session

The next day, on May 21, MahaSeWA and Sampoorn Housing Services will organize an online training program on Cooperative Housing Societies By-Laws. The online training program will run from 10:30 am to 1 pm, and there is a program fee of Rs. 599 per person.

For any queries, interested individuals can contact 8355883794 or 779883377.