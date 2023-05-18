MahaRERA to verify Commencement Certificate before registering project

MahaRERA |

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) will verify every commencement certificate received by developers prior to registering the project, henceforth. This measure is to ensure that there is no repeat of the Kalyan-Dombivli type of fraud, wherein several builders had submitted fake documents to obtain MahaRERA registration certificates.

“One of the documents that is required to be submitted by every promoter for registration of the real estate project is the commencement certificate issued by the Competent Authority,” read the order issued on Monday.

MahaRERA to urban development dept. in this regard

The MahaRERA has asked the state’s urban development department to put in place a system wherein all approvals granted to real estate projects such as commencement and occupation certificates are displayed on a dedicated portal by the respective competentauthorities, so that the veracity of the certificates could be verified by both the buyers as well as MahaRERA.

This measure is required to improve transparency and for consumer protection.

GR to intergrate MahaRERA portal

A few months ago,the state government had issued a government resolution to integrate the MahaRERA portal with those of each of the permission-issuing authorities.

CC verification June 19 onwards

"Starting from June 19, the commencement certificate submitted by the developers, along with their application for registration of real estate projects shall be compared and verified for its authenticity/ genuineness with the commencement certificate attached and forwarded to the designated email set apart by MahaRERA," mentioned the lastest order.

Only after the commencement certificate is confirmed as having been issued by the respective issuing authority will the application submitted for the registration of real estate projects get further processed for the issuance of a MahaRERA.