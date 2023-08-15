MahaRERA Asks Developers To Have Grievance Redressal Cell

Representational image | Unsplash

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has appealed to the developers to have a dedicated grievance redressal wing within their respective organisation to assist home buyers.

Flat purchasers had demanded redressal mechanism

This appeal is in the backdrop of the common grouse of the flat purchasers that the grievances of allottees can be resolved faster and prevented from escalation if a redressal mechanism is established by every developer.

“It has come to the notice of MahaRERA that many a times home buyers encounter difficulties in redressal of issues as to who should be approached at the developer’s office, as the sales staff, who were the primary point of contract during the pre-sales phase, do not participate in such dispute redressal as they are not equipped to handle post-sales issues effectively,” reads an internal document.

Hence, all the developers should set up a “Grievance Redressal Cell” for their respective projects to resolve the grievances of home buyers. A circular to this effect has been shared with all the builders.

Details of the circular

As per the circular, there should be at least one Grievance Redressal Officer dedicated to this work and the name as well as contact details name should be prominently displayed at the project site as well as that of the website.

Once the cell is established, it will be mandatory for the developers to also disclose on their website as to how many complaints have been received and how many of them have been resolved. This will help increase the credibility of the project.

Already, the housing regulator has announced grading of the housing projects registered with MahaRERA. This particular Grievance Redressal will be taken into account to grade the builder.

