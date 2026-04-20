 MahaRERA Approves 10,379 Housing Projects During The Financial Year 2025-26
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MahaRERA Approves 10,379 Housing Projects During The Financial Year 2025-26

MahaRERA approved 10,379 housing projects in FY 2025–26, covering registrations, corrections and timeline extensions. MMR leads with 5,494 projects, followed by Pune. Authorities ensured strict RERA compliance through legal, technical and financial scrutiny. Approvals aim to boost real estate growth, ensure timely completion and protect homebuyers’ interests.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Monday, April 20, 2026, 03:02 PM IST
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MahaRERA Approves 10,379 Housing Projects During The Financial Year 2025-26 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) in the financial year 2025-26, approved as many as 10,379 housing projects. Of these many housing projects, registration numbers were issued to 4,204 projects, corrections made to 2,488 projects. On developers submitting applications along with revised plans, timeline extensions were granted to 3,687 housing projects. These approved projects will help in boosting the real estate sector in Maharashtra.

Seeking MahaRERA’s approval for any correction and extension is mandatory, as per the provisions of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016. It is essential for a developer to secure MahaRERA’s approval if any corrections, alterations or additions are made to the project’s plans submitted to MahaRERA at the time of project’s registration.

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Additionally, during the registration stage with MahaRERA, developers are required to provide a definite completion date for the housing project. In case of any project in project’s execution, irrespective of any reason, the developer is supposed to secure a nod from MahaRERA for timeline’s extension. If this process is violated, the project is classified as a lapsed project, which adversely affects its progress. Therefore, seeking an extension from MahaRERA is necessary for the project’s completion. From homebuyers’ standpoint, it is crucial for the developers to seek MahaRERA’s approval for project’s correction and extension.

(Of these many projects approved, 5,494 projects are from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region)

In terms of district-wise numbers, Pune district continues to maintain the lead with 3,150 projects. However, in terms of region, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region continues to maintain its dominance in Maharashtra with 5,494 projects. Within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane leads with 1,714 projects, followed by Mumbai Suburban with 1,696 projects.

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Always, on rigorous scrutiny, MahaRERA has been striving to approve those projects that strictly meet the stated legal, technical and financial criteria. For this, the entire Registration Department at MahaRERA has been diligently working to ensure compliance.

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District-Wise Approval In Financial Year 2025-26

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Total 5,494
Thane 1,714

Mumbai Suburban 1,696

Raigad 939

Palghar 568

Mumbai City 375

Ratnagiri 134 

Sindhudurg 68

Pune Area Total 3,566
Pune 3,150

Satara 145

Kolhapur 145

Sangli 66 

Solapur 60

Vidarbha Total 563
Nagpur 474

 Amravati 28

Akola 18

Wardha 18

Chandrapur 13 

Yavatmal 5

Buldhana 4 

Bhandara 2

 Washim 1


Khandesh Total 520
Nashik 454

Ahilyanagar 43

Dhule 14

Jalgaon 8 

Nandurbar 1

Marathwada Total 203
Sambhaji Nagar 155

Latur 18

Nanded 11

Jalna 7

Dharashiv 

 Parbhani 4 each 

Hingoli 1

Dadra Nagar Haveli 29
Daman 4

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