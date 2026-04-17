Mumbai Infra Update: MMRDA Proposes Extending Orange Gate-Marine Drive Tunnel To Girgaum Chowpatty: Report |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) proposed a key design change in its ambitious Rs 7,500-crore underground tunnel project connecting Orange Gate to Marine Drive. The revised plan shifts the tunnel’s exit point further north, from near Wankhede Stadium to the vicinity of the PM Hindu Swimming Bath & Boat Club, popularly known as Mafatlal Swimming Pool, near the Girgaum Chowpatty.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the proposal has been submitted to the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority, which is expected to review and potentially clear the modification at its meeting on Friday. While the project had already received coastal clearance in 2024, this extension requires fresh approval and is currently the only pending nod for the revised alignment.

Decision Taken After CM Fadnavis' Recommendation

According to officials, the decision to extend the tunnel was taken following a recommendation by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The move aims to prevent traffic congestion along the iconic Marine Drive stretch, often referred to as the 'Queen’s Necklace,' by redistributing vehicular flow more effectively.

The tunnel is designed to majorly enhance east-west connectivity in South Mumbai, linking the eastern waterfront at Orange Gate with Girgaum Chowpatty on the western coast. Once completed, it is expected to reduce travel time between these points from the current 45 minutes to just around 5 minutes. The corridor will also connect key infrastructure such as the Eastern Freeway, Atal Setu and the Coastal Road, easing pressure on major routes like SV Patel Road.

In its submission, MMRDA noted that traffic projections indicate a surge in vehicles exiting at Marine Drive, which existing road infrastructure may not be able to handle. As a result, extending the tunnel further north has been identified as a practical engineering solution, especially given the constraints on landward expansion.

The project’s contractor, Larsen & Toubro, commissioned the National Institute of Oceanography to conduct studies on the environmental impact of the proposed extension. These include assessments of hydrodynamics, sediment transport and shoreline changes, along with recommendations for mitigation measures.

Phase Two Of Mega Project Hinted?

According to the report, the proposal also hints at a future Phase Two, which could involve expanding Marine Drive’s capacity by adding six lanes, three in each direction, between Princess Street flyover and B D Somani Chowk. However, this phase remains at a preliminary stage, pending detailed traffic studies and additional clearances. MMRDA officials have refrained from commenting further, stating that a formal response will be issued after the necessary approvals are secured.

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