Mumbai Infra News: Orange Gate–Marine Drive Tunnel Enters Main Drive Phase, 70 Metres Excavated By TBM

MMRDA’s tunnel project advances as TBM completes 70 metres excavation in main drive phase | File Photo

Mumbai, March 27: Marking a significant step in Mumbai’s underground mobility push, the Orange Gate–Marine Drive road tunnel project has entered its main tunnelling phase, with the tunnel boring machine (TBM) already advancing 70 metres within days of the transition.

Project enters main tunnelling phase

The ambitious twin-tunnel project, being executed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), is among India’s most complex urban tunnelling works, designed to cut through Mumbai’s difficult coastal geology while passing beneath critical transport infrastructure.

The slurry shield TBM—considered the largest deployed for an urban road tunnel in India—recently completed its initial drive and has now begun full-scale excavation. Officials said the machine achieved a rapid advance of 70 metres out of the planned 3,720 metres for the first tunnel stretch as of March 26.

Big milestone for Mumbai’s Underground Mobility Project: Orange Gate–Marine Drive Tunnel Begins Main Drive



The Orange Gate–Marine Drive Road Tunnel, one of India’s most complex urban road tunnelling projects, has reached another historic milestone with the main tunnelling drive… pic.twitter.com/AcwSKqI4lk — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) March 27, 2026

Key infrastructure project with complex alignment

The project was formally launched on December 3, 2025, by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister and MMRDA Chairman Eknath Shinde.

The twin tunnels will span over 7 km, with the first tunnel currently under construction extending 3.45 km. The alignment reaches depths of up to 52 metres and passes beneath both Central and Western Railway lines as well as Mumbai Metro Line 3—making precision engineering and safety critical.

Travel time to reduce significantly

Once completed, the tunnel is expected to cut travel time between Orange Gate and Marine Drive to just five minutes. It will also provide seamless east-west connectivity and integrate with key infrastructure such as the Coastal Road and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, popularly called Atal Setu.

Officials said the project will play a crucial role in reducing congestion, lowering fuel consumption and cutting vehicular emissions in South Mumbai.

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Timeline of progress

With the main drive now underway, the project has entered its most critical phase, setting the stage for faster execution of one of the city’s most transformative underground road links.

Timeline of progress

● Dec 3, 2025: TBM launched

● Dec 2025–Jan 2026: Backup systems installed; hydraulic and electrical connections completed; sensors calibrated

● Jan 8, 2026: Initial tunnelling drive begins

● Jan 26, 2026: Permanent ring installation starts

● Jan 31, 2026: Initial drive completed

● Feb 26, 2026: Transition to main drive

● Feb 28, 2026: Main tunnelling begins

● Mar 26, 2026: 70 metres excavated

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