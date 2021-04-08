Maharashtra will get additional 19 lakh COVID-19 vaccines: Devendra Fadnavis amid vaccine scarcity row

A war like situation has begun between the Maharashtra Government and Centre over the vaccination shortage faced by the state of Maharashtra. The state yesterday had sent SOS alert to the Centre over the scarcity and demanded fresh stock to continue with the vaccination but the Centre has denied the fact that the state is facing lack of vaccines.

Amidst the controversy, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has unveiled some facts about the vaccination stock which was provided to the Maharashtra in a series of tweets.

He wrote, in India, three states - Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Gujarat have been given more than 1 crore vaccines. Rajasthan and Gujarat almost have the same count of population.

Maharashtra had received over 1.06 crore vaccine so was tweeted by the DGPR on April 26. Out of which 91 lakh vaccines have been used and now 15 lakh vaccines are still available. Then what is the reason to shut vaccination centers despite having stock.

The state will be provided again with 19 lakh vaccines again in between April 9 to 12.