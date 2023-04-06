 Maharashtra: Weekend rain forecast for state, Mumbai to be spared
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Weekend rain forecast for state, Mumbai to be spared

Maharashtra: Weekend rain forecast for state, Mumbai to be spared

Mumbai is expected to witness only a thunderstorm and light rainfall

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 10:28 PM IST
article-image
Photo: File

Mumbai: It’s not the end of surprise rains in Maharashtra and certainly not for crop loss. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued another forecast of unseasonal rainfall over most parts of the state this weekend, especially over Vidarbha and Marathwada regions.

Meanwhile, Mumbai is expected to witness only a thunderstorm and light rainfall.

Though unseasonal rainfall has brought in cooler temperatures in April than March and also resulted in better air quality index (AQI), the agricultural belt has suffered a huge crop loss, forcing the state government to consider declaring unseasonal rain as a natural calamity. It’s predicted that the weekend rainfall may also lead to damage when crops are nearing harvest season. 

Coastal areas to experience only a few spells of light rain

The coastal areas, including Mumbai, may not experience very heavy rainfall and will possibly witness only a few spells of light rain in isolated regions along with thunder.

A low pressure belt has been formed from west Maharashtra to Tamil Nadu due to west and southeast winds interacting with each other, leading to both light and heavy showers. “The wind patterns look persistent for over the weekend, after which we may see clear skies,” said an IMD official. 

On Thursday, Santacruz witnessed a minimum temperature of 22.8 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 34.1 degrees Celsius, with 63% relative humidity. Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 24.1 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 32.2 degrees Celsius, with 77% relative humidity. 

Read Also
Mumbai Weather: Maharashtra likely to witness unseasonal rains; city's AQI 'satisfactory'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Notice to 6,000 consumers for using electricity without meters

Thane: Notice to 6,000 consumers for using electricity without meters

Navi Mumbai: BANM property exhibition to start on Friday in Vashi

Navi Mumbai: BANM property exhibition to start on Friday in Vashi

Mumbai: BMC to use rapid hardening concrete & reactive asphalt to fill potholes this monsoon

Mumbai: BMC to use rapid hardening concrete & reactive asphalt to fill potholes this monsoon

Maharashtra: Weekend rain forecast for state, Mumbai to be spared

Maharashtra: Weekend rain forecast for state, Mumbai to be spared

Bhima-Koregaon case: Mumbai Court rejects accused Navlakha’s bail plea again after rehearing

Bhima-Koregaon case: Mumbai Court rejects accused Navlakha’s bail plea again after rehearing