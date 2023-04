Mumbai Weather: Maharashtra likely to witness unseasonal rains; city's AQI 'satisfactory' | PTI

After enjoying a wetter-than-usual March, Mumbai has been witnessing warmer days.

On Thursday, the temperature in Mumbai was 25.4°C while the humidity was 77%.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Maharashtra's Vidarbha is likely to experience light to moderate rains in isolated locations over the next five days, from April 5 to April 9.

Furthermore, from Thursday to Saturday, April 6-8, light to moderate showers, thunderstorms, and lightning will affect the southern parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

Mumbai Weather

The IMD’s 24-hour forecast on Thursday predicted clear skies in Mumbai, while the 48-hour forecast predicted that there will be partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder and lightning on Friday.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the satisfactory category, with a reading of 68.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

SAFAR has also advised people with respiratory issues to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and to take more breaks and do less intense activities. People are also advised to wear a mask when going out, as the AQI can worsen due to dust and particulate matter.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 71 AQI · Satisfactory

Worli: 53 AQI · Satisfactory

Malad: 51 AQI · Satisfactory

Mazagaon: 58 AQI · Satisfactory

Bhandup: 62 AQI · Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 68 AQI · Satisfactory