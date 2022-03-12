Maharashtra: Video recordings manipulated, says Special public prosecutor on Devendra Fadnavis’ conspiracy claim; BJP leader refutes

Days after leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) accused the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi of hatching conspiracies against opponents by dropping a pen drive bomb comprising 125 hours of video recording, the special public prosecutor Pravin Chavan on Saturday broke his silence alleging that the videos were manipulated. He made a strong case for an inquiry into the video recording of plotting conspiracies done in his office as claimed by Fadnavis.

Chavan expressed suspicion that one of his clients could have done the recordings possibly through a camera hidden inside a wall clock, which the client had installed at his office.

Fadnavis in the state assembly on March 8 had said, "What is going on in the state if SPP (special public prosecutor) of the state government plans a conspiracy against us? All these things have happened, I have videos. Who will investigate this? I request you (Speaker) that this must be investigated by the CBI. " He further noted that the opposition has no trust in the ruling MVA government in the state and threatened to go to court against the government demanding a CBI probe.

Fadnavis had said that he had submitted a pen drive containing the video recordings running into 125 hours to Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, showing how conspiracies were hatched by the police and members of the MVA (Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) to frame BJP leaders, including himself, in false cases at Chavan’s office.

Chavan, who has his office in Pune, said one of his clients from Jalgaon had installed a wall clock at his office.

“He may be involved in the video recordings. He had earlier offered to give an air conditioner to me, which I had refused to accept. Thereafter, he tried to give me a smart TV, which again I did not accept. He then installed a wall clock in my cabin around two months ago and could have done the video recordings through a camera hidden inside. If he is part of the conspiracy, it will eventually come to light,” Chavan said.

But the videos submitted by the BJP are manipulated, he added.

However, Fadnavis has refuted the tamper claims by Chavan and said 'have done technical audit.'

After Fadnavis’ sensational claim, the NCP Chief Sharad Pawar had said the state government will probe the allegations adding that the video recording would not have been possible without the engagement of a powerful central agency. On the other hand, Home Minister Delip Wasle-Patil, who will reply to Fadnavis’ allegations on Monday, has said that everything will be crystal clear (doodh ka doodh pani ka pani hoga)

