e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra: Vegetable prices soar as supply dip due to consistent rainfall; Okra and flower touches Rs 100 per kg

The APMC Mumbai located at Vashi receives most of the vegetables from Nasik, Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli and other places in western Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 08:11 PM IST
article-image

In the last fortnight, prices of most vegetables have doubled following a dip in supply. Traders at the wholesale market say that the supply dipped following two weeks of consistent rainfall across the state. They said that there will be no respite from the high vegetable prices for at least two weeks.

The vegetable prices started rising in mid-June and this further continued in July after heavy rainfall was witnessed across the state.

According to traders at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), vehicles are not arriving from many places due to water logging and the poor state of roads in deep villages. “Only small vehicles are arriving that carry small amounts of vegetables,” said Sanjay Pingle, a trader from the APMC.

The APMC Mumbai located at Vashi receives most of the vegetables from Nasik, Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli and other places in western Maharashtra and Karnataka. While most parts of Maharashtra are witnessing heavy rainfall, there is a dip in supply.

On July 20, the APMC received a total of 450 vehicles laden with vegetables. However, the majority of them were small pickup vans or tempos that carry a lesser quantity of produce. “The overall supply has dipped by around 40 to 50 per cent,” said an administrative official at APMC. He added that the price of some vegetables has seen around a 60 to 100 per cent rise due to lower supply.

Normally, the Mumbai APMC in Vashi receives around 500 to 550 vehicles laden with vegetables on a daily basis. However, after mid-June, the supply has come down to 435-450 vehicles, of which over 300 vehicles are small pickup vans.

Read Also
Karnataka: Four killed, several, including driver injured after ambulance rams into toll plaza in...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Vegetable prices soar as supply dip due to consistent rainfall; Okra and flower touches Rs 100 per kg

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: SC paves way for OBC reservation in Maharashtra local bodies poll

Mumbai updates: SC paves way for OBC reservation in Maharashtra local bodies poll

Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED tomorrow: Congress leaders to express solidarity at AICC office,...

Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED tomorrow: Congress leaders to express solidarity at AICC office,...

UK PM race: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss in the final stage of leadership contest

UK PM race: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss in the final stage of leadership contest

Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair released from Tihar jail on bail

Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair released from Tihar jail on bail

Maharashtra: Elections to nearly 2,500 local bodies to be held with OBC quota

Maharashtra: Elections to nearly 2,500 local bodies to be held with OBC quota