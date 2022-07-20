Maharashtra: Vegetable prices soar as supply dip due to consistent rainfall; Okra and flower touches Rs 100 per kg

In the last fortnight, prices of most vegetables have doubled following a dip in supply. Traders at the wholesale market say that the supply dipped following two weeks of consistent rainfall across the state. They said that there will be no respite from the high vegetable prices for at least two weeks.

The vegetable prices started rising in mid-June and this further continued in July after heavy rainfall was witnessed across the state.

According to traders at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), vehicles are not arriving from many places due to water logging and the poor state of roads in deep villages. “Only small vehicles are arriving that carry small amounts of vegetables,” said Sanjay Pingle, a trader from the APMC.

The APMC Mumbai located at Vashi receives most of the vegetables from Nasik, Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli and other places in western Maharashtra and Karnataka. While most parts of Maharashtra are witnessing heavy rainfall, there is a dip in supply.

On July 20, the APMC received a total of 450 vehicles laden with vegetables. However, the majority of them were small pickup vans or tempos that carry a lesser quantity of produce. “The overall supply has dipped by around 40 to 50 per cent,” said an administrative official at APMC. He added that the price of some vegetables has seen around a 60 to 100 per cent rise due to lower supply.

Normally, the Mumbai APMC in Vashi receives around 500 to 550 vehicles laden with vegetables on a daily basis. However, after mid-June, the supply has come down to 435-450 vehicles, of which over 300 vehicles are small pickup vans.