Maharashtra: UNICEF, IIM Nagpur, Holkar Solapur University launch initiative for underprivileged children

The programme comprises teaching communication and writing skills, photography and environmental awareness.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 09:32 AM IST
As part of a UNICEF initiative for underprivileged children from Maharashtra, 10 college students will mentor 35 children for six months starting July 16.

The project is being conducted in collaboration with Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University and IIM Nagpur.

