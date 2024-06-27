Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray Targets BJP Over Mumbai Development, Demands Reservation In Lodha Tower |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray stated on Thursday that if the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) came to power then it would reserve 50% of flats in new projects for the Marathi manoos. His party MLA Anil Parab has already announced his decision to move a private member bill in the current session of the legislature in this regard. Said a leading builder, not wanting to be named: "Such a move will not stand legal scrutiny even for a day. It is totally unconsitutional. The reas estate industry, like other sectors, is governed by demand and supply." Political observers said Thackeray's statement is aimed at pleasing the Marathi manoos in the run up to the assembly elections which is expected in October, 2024.

Thackeray told medispersons that "the Marathi Manoos must get reservation in flats. Mumbai was won by the Marathi people by shedding their bloods during the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement and Mumbai is his rightful capital. The ruling BJP party has big builders as leaders of the party. Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha is also a builder and he should give 50 percent reservation to Marathi manus in his Lodha tower."

"We had made Marathi language compulsory in schools and government offices during our tenure. We also made signboards of shops in Marathi language," Thackeray added.

"If our MVA regime wouldn't have been toppled we would have given 50 percent reservation to Marathi Manoos in new housing construction in Mumbai. We will give reservation if our government comes into existence once again." Uddhav added.

Parab, through the bill, has sought to enact a law to provide housing for Marathi people with 50 percent reservation in new buildings in Mumbai. The developers would be mandated to reserve houses for Marathi people. If a developer fails to do so, the developer will be liable to imprisonment for six months or a fine of Rs 10 lakh or both, Parab has stated in the bill.

It is said the Shiv Sena ( UBT) did get Marathi votes in Mumbai in the recent Loksabha elections and hence it was talking of reservation in flats. . The BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde) alleged that Shiv Sena (UBT) could win four seats in Mumbai because of Muslim votes.

Apart from that Uddhav targeted the Mahayuti government. He said the MVA has not decided the face of Chief Minister post but we would tell ruling parties who is our CM face candidate if any one leader of Mahayuti takes responsibility for Lok Sabha defeat in Maharashtra.

Thackeray said the current Mahayuti government will shower lucrative schemes on the people keeping upcoming elections in mind. He also urged that if the state government wants to introduce 'Ladki Bahin' scheme for the poor women then it should also bring Ladka bhau scheme for poor male. Government should not discriminate against people based on their gender. He also made it clear that he is not against the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme.

Thackeray also strongly reacted on the Pune drugs controversy and sought stern action against the Pune police commissioner who failed to curb the drug issue. He also urged the government to go into the roots of drug supply and bust the racket. He refuted the allegation of Fadnavis that most of the paper leak incidents happened during the MVA regime. "There was a corona threat everywhere and we immediately took action and saved the future of students," he added.