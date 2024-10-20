Maharashtra: Udayanraje Bhosale Accuses NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Of Blocking Maratha Community’s Access To Reservation Benefits Throughout His Career

Sharad Pawar (L) & Udayanraje Bhosale (R) |

Mumbai: Udayanraje Bhosale, a Member of Parliament, has launched a fierce attack on veteran politician Sharad Pawar, accusing him of obstructing the Maratha community's access to reservation benefits throughout his political career. Speaking to reporters in Satara, Bhosale questioned why Pawar, who has served as Chief Minister four times and held significant positions in the central government, failed to secure reservations for the Maratha community.

Bhosale pointed to a 1994 notification issued by Pawar that he claims effectively closed the door on Maratha reservation, asking why the issue was ignored during Pawar's tenure. “In the 75 years since independence, Pawar has been in power for at least 65 years. Why did he never address the community’s plight?” Bhosale asked, emphasizing that Pawar's indifference persisted despite his political influence.

Udayanraje Bhosale Speaks On Ongoing Maratha Reservation Movement

Regarding the ongoing Maratha reservation movement, Bhosale expressed concerns about its direction under the leadership of Manoj Jarange, questioning whether the movement aimed to resolve issues or create new ones. He cautioned that political exploitation of the community could lead to long-term repercussions.

Bhosale also noted the irony that such agitations did not occur while Pawar was in power but surged after he joined the opposition. “People are watching this closely; don’t underestimate their understanding,” he warned.

As the elections approach, Bhosale predicted a significant victory for the Mahayuti alliance and committed to campaigning actively across the state for its candidates. He expressed confidence that his brother, Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale, would secure a substantial win in his constituency.